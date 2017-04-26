AstaGlo First Product with Exclusive International Distribution to Achieve NAXA Verification

SALT LAKE CITY (April 24, 2017) — Today the Natural Algae Astaxanthin Association (NAXA) announced that AstaGlo, marketed by Elite Life Sciences, has qualified for the NAXA Verification Program Seal. The NAXA Verification Program (NAVP) tests products to verify that they contain natural algae astaxanthin derived from Haematococcus pluvialis algae. Natural algae astaxanthin derived from Haematococcus pluvialis is the only type of astaxanthin that has been clinically proven to have health benefits in human studies. AstaGlo contains AstaZine® Natural Astaxanthin produced by Algae Health Sciences, and it is the first product with exclusive international distribution to receive the seal.

“Consumers want to know that what they’re getting is astaxanthin extracted from Haematococcus pluvialis,” said Scott Steinford, NAXA President. “NAXA”s third-party independent testing assures consumers and manufacturers that what’s in the bottle is the natural form of astaxanthin that has been clinically tested.”

“We’re proud to have AstaGlo become the first Algae Health Sciences customer to receive the NAXA Verified Seal and expect many more to follow,” said Joe Huff, CEO of Algae Health Sciences’ North American operation. “AstaGlo will be produced in the United States, and exclusively sold in Asia. The NAXA Verified Seal reinforces the superiority of astaxanthin products containing natural algae astaxanthin.”

Numerous studies from around the world have established the use of natural astaxanthin derived from Haematococcus pluvialis as a potent antioxidant with proven beneficial effects for human health. Learn more about astaxanthin in NAXA’s free e-book The Whole Body Benefits of Natural Astaxanthin by Michael Murray, N.D. available at Astaxanthin.org/ebook.

About NAXA

NAXA is a 501c(6) nonprofit trade association of the world’s highest quality manufacturers, growers and marketers of natural algae astaxanthin, derived from Haematococcus pluvialis. NAXA is dedicated to educating the public and dietary supplement industry about the health benefits of Natural Astaxanthin and the major differences between sources. Learn more at Astaxanthin.org.

About Algae Health Sciences, Inc.:

Algae Health Sciences, Inc., a subsidiary of BGG, focuses on the production and marketing of efficacious ingredients from natural algae sources. Algae Health Science’s flagship product, AstaZine® Natural Astaxanthin, is extracted from the world’s first Certified Organic Haematococcus pluvialis microalgae. With the second largest capacity to produce Natural Astaxanthin from microalgae, Algae Health Sciences plans to become the world’s largest Astaxanthin producer in late 2018. The company has facilities in USA, Switzerland, Japan and China. Learn more at www.algaehealthsciences.com.