The Natural Algae Astaxanthin Association Welcomes Atacama Bio Natural Products S.A. as a New Executive Member



SPRING, Texas (February 20, 2018) — The Natural Algae Astaxanthin Association (NAXA) announced today that Chile-based Atacama Bio is its’ newest executive member. Atacama Bio has been producing natural astaxanthin derived from Haematococcus pluvialis since 2003 in the Atacama desert in Chile on its 250-acre facility using closed and open photo-bioreactors.

“We are honored to welcome Atacama Bio as our newest Executive member,” said Scott Steinford, NAXA President. “Atacama Bio’s membership signifies their commitment to helping build awareness and credibility for natural algae astaxanthin.”

NAXA members commit to a Code of Ethics and each member’s raw material is tested in order to verify that the source of the astaxanthin is the HP microalgae and their facility is visited before being allowed to join the organization.

“NAXA members support the natural astaxanthin industry,” said Jose Luis Arenas, CEO and Founder, Atacama Bio. “We are proud to join NAXA to help advance awareness of the powerful benefits and differences of natural algae astaxanthin.”

About NAXA

NAXA is a 501c(6) nonprofit trade association of manufacturers, growers and marketers of natural algae astaxanthin, derived from Haematococcus pluvialis. NAXA is dedicated to educating the public and dietary supplement industry about the health benefits of Natural Astaxanthin and the major differences between sources. Learn more at Astaxanthin.org.