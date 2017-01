Today, natural health expert Michael Murray, N.D., launched his new e-book The Whole Body Benefits of Natural Astaxanthin. This new e-book includes information on natural astaxanthin derived from Haematococcus pluvialis microalgae. Dr. Murray is also working with NAXA to promote astaxanthin benefits worldwide. “Astaxanthin is the crowned king of antioxidants,” said Dr. Murray. “It is […]